Seven people are injured after fire breaks out in hotel under construction next to News Corp building in Midtown Manhattan

Seven people were injured after a fire broke out inside a high-rise hotel being built just steps away from the News Corp headquarters in Midtown Manhattan on Monday.

The fire was reported just after 10.20am on the 10th floor of the 49-story tower at 145 West 47th Street, which is just a few blocks away from Rockefeller Center.

The under-construction building was to house the new Hotel Riu Manhattan Plaza Times Square.

A pillar of thick black smoke rises from an under-construction building in Midtown Manhattan where a fire broke out on Monday morning

Seven people were injured in the fire at 145 West 47th Street. Photos and video from the scene showed smoke billowing from the 10th floor

It took 78 FDNY firefighters nearly an hour to put out the flames, seen above

It is unknown at this time what ignited the blaze on the 10th floor of the 49-story tower

FDNY vehicles are pictured in front of News Corp headquarters just steps away from the scene of the fire in Midtown Manhattan on Monday

The incident took place just steps away from Times Square and the theater district

A spokesperson for the Fire Department of New York said that some 78 firefighters responded to the scene and spent nearly an hour battling the flames before getting the blaze under control.

According to the FDNY, the seven people who were injured in the fire were all civilians. Five of the victims required hospitalization, while the other two were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The damaged building is located around the corner from the News Corp building, and is just steps away from Times Square.

Photos and video from the scene showed pillars of thick black smoke rising from the high-rise and billowing over the Manhattan skyline.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The under-construction building was to house the new Hotel Riu Manhattan Plaza Times Square