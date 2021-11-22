Popular Northern Westchester Restaurant Reopens With Brand-New Fall Menu

If you are looking for a top-notch dinner or brunch where every dish is unusual and flavorful, then you'll want to check out a gem in Northern Westchester.

Fin & Brew, in Peekskill, is one of those restaurants that has all the makings of a favorite restaurant, excellent food, superb views, and decent prices.

Located right on the riverfront, Fin & Brew has been serving up steaks and fresh seafood for several years but has just reopened following a COVID-related closure.

A favorite with foodies, the restaurant offers a very limited menu that changes with the season but offers something for every taste.

The fall menu features fresh salmon, the restaurant's famous skirt steak, duck, and fisherman's stew.

Add one of their unique appetizers and salads and you're in for a tasty dinner.

The restaurant is also known for its seasonal cocktails and very busy Sunday brunch with diners jostling for water views.

The Fin & Brew is perfect for a special occasion or to impress a date.

Note: The restaurant is also known for its pies and desserts.

Prices are moderate to high. Reservations are suggested, especially on weekends.

The restaurant is located at 5 John Walsh Blvd., Peekskill.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.