On November 20th, 2021, the Brazilian flag will follow the name of 19-year-old skier Sabrina Cass for the first time in an official competition. The 2019 moguls world junior champion will compete for the South American nation at the Idre Fjall Open, in Sweden, and the rest of the Olympic season. Born and raised in the United States, and daughter of a Brazilian mother, the freestyle skier was a member of the U.S. ski team until the 2020/2021 season.

