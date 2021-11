Three-time Winter Olympic champion, three-time world champion… and now doctor! Is there anything that Charlotte Kalla can’t do?. In November this year, the Swedish cross-country skiing queen was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Luleå University of Technology. The academic institute, which is fittingly situated in the freezing Arctic region in the north of the country, wanted to recognise a ‘role model for many young people’, and ‘her strong connection to Norrbotten and her connection to cold, snow and ice’.

