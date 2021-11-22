ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Pastor Viciously Kills Wife in Front of Grandchildren in Hudson Valley

By Bobby Welber
 5 days ago
A New York pastor ran his wife over with a car and then stabbed her with a machete in front of their grandchildren. Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced that a Yonkers man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for running over his estranged wife with a vehicle and stabbing her...

