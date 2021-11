When you grow up with a father who is a ski instructor, it stands to reason you'd have an early introduction to the slopes. In the case of Vincent Kriechmayr, that introduction took place in the winter sports resort of Obertauern in Austria's Radstädter Tauern mountains. As his father Heini explained during an interview with Fischer Sports, "The children went with us to Obertauern at Christmas. They then stayed in Obertauern from Christmas until school ended, so it was more or less a life on the road."

