The most important thing I learned at The Roosevelt Room during its Brandies of the World tasting class is that I don’t really like brandy. I also learned — and I will bring up every time I have an opportunity — that Americans drink so much more cognac than the French that we represent the largest market for the 90 percent exported spirit. Most usefully, I learned I don’t spend enough time at The Roosevelt Room. Thankfully, I’ll have more occasions to visit in January, when the swanky, dimly lit Austin bar picks up its cocktail classes again for a more comprehensive curriculum.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO