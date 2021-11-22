ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xi says China will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia

CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday said his country will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia or bully its smaller neighbors, amid ongoing friction over the South China Sea. Xi's remarks came days after Chinese coast guard ships blocked and sprayed a powerful stream of water at two Philippine...

www.cnbc.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese Foreign Minister says Russia, India, China demonstrates genuine multilateralism

Beijing [China], November 26 (ANI): India, China and Russia- the RIC Grouping-- showcase genuine multilateralism in the context of world relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Yi said, "China will work with Russia and India acting in the spirit of openness,...
INDIA
dallassun.com

China's military activities could risk 'miscalculation': Report

Taipei [Taiwan], November 28 (ANI): Amid the rising tensions in the Taiwan strait, security experts have warned that China's provocative military activities near Taiwan could result in "miscalculation."Speaking at the conference in Taipei, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said, "In the Indo-Pacific region, America's effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People's Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges.""The PRC's repressive actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, military adventurism in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, discriminatory economic policies and economic coercion of our allies, as well as cyberattacks on the United States and many others all threaten the rules-based order," Oudkirk was quoted as saying by Taipei Times.
MILITARY
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Democracy Forum discusses China's goal of controlling world by mid-21st century

London [UK], November 25 (ANI): London-based NGO The Democracy Forum (TDF) at a virtual panel discussed China's goal of controlling the world by the mid-21st century, titled 'Cold war or confrontation? Understanding China's global ambitions'. The world's open societies are struggling to define the interconnected and in some ways hostile...
CHINA
Reuters

Australia says China's 'alarming' actions at odds with peaceful rhetoric

CANBERRA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's "alarming" actions do not match its rhetoric about promoting peace and prosperity in the region, Australia's defence minister said on Friday after a Chinese navy ship was tracked sailing through the country's exclusive economic zone. Defence Minister Peter Dutton listed China's militarisation of the...
CHINA
dallassun.com

China's development model shares prosperity regionwide: Malaysian forum

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's development model has brought more than just prosperity to the country, as it also boosts the economic development of the region, speakers told a virtual forum in Malaysia on Friday. The virtually-held Friends of Silk Road Forum on "the World Significance of China's...
CHINA
KREX

US lawmakers visit Taiwan; China conducts military patrols

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Five U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday in a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm America’s “rock-solid” support for the self-governing island that is claimed by China. The visit came as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades. Taiwan has been […]
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY

