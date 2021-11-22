ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump-backed Pennsylvania Senate candidate loses battle for primary custody of children

By Max Greenwood
 5 days ago
Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell lost his legal battle for custody of his three children on Monday, with a judge ruling in favor of his estranged wife, who has accused Parnell of physical and verbal abuse.

The judge granted Parnell’s wife, Laurie Snell, primary physical custody and sole legal custody.

The custody battle between Parnell and Snell had captured national attention in recent weeks, especially after Snell testified under oath that Parnell had physically and verbally abused her. In his testimony, Parnell forcefully denied those allegations.

But a docket entry in the child custody case said that the judge overseeing the matter found Snell to be more credible.

Parnell and Snell separated in 2018. The couple has three children, ages 12, 11 and 8. Parnell will be able to have the children for three weekends a month.

Parnell, a retired Army Ranger who ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania last year, has already been endorsed by former President Trump in the race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) next year.

While he once appeared the GOP primary field’s likely front-runner, the ruling in the custody case is likely to deal a serious blow to Parnell’s Senate bid. A spokesperson for his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the custody ruling.

Guest
5d ago

Exactly the kind of person one would expect the Pennsylvania back woods Republicans to nominate!

Vice

Meet the Pro-Coup Caucus Running the House GOP

A series tracking the growing assault on voting rights, and efforts to undermine the democratic process in America. The last time the ultra-conservative faction of House Republicans known as the Freedom Caucus elected a leader, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry hadn’t quite earned his bona fides. Now, fresh off news that he played a key role in Donald Trump’s 2020 coup attempt, Perry is apparently much more qualified for the job.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

House Dems demand Senate ignore parliamentarian and allow 'pathway to citizenship' under reconciliation rules

A group of House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., penned a letter urging the Senate's Democratic leadership to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian ruling that a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants cannot be included in a budget reconciliation bill. "We do understand that the Senate Parliamentarian has issued a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Laredo Morning Times

CBS host shuts down Senator Ted Cruz on air for voter fraud comments

CBS moderator for Face The Nation Margaret Brennan shot down Ted Cruz on air after the Texas senator discussed fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence of voter fraud, Cruz told Brennan during the November 22 broadcast that he believes there wouldn't be questions about the integrity of the election if officials would have had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
