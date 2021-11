Though Halo started out on Macs then joined Microsoft, historically the series hasn't had much of a presence on personal computers. At first we got ports years after their Xbox debut, then Microsoft just stopped releasing Windows versions for their flagship first-person shooter series. Well, that's changing with Halo Infinite, which is coming to PC at the same time as Xbox—including the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta launched last night. So I ask you, an audience with less exposure to the sci-fi shooter: how are you liking it, PC gamers?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO