One last round of stimulus checks await millions of Americans before the end of 2021. A batch was issued on Nov. 15, but another one will be sent out on Dec. 15. This year's six stimulus checks, which began in July, were a new approach to the health-care crisis. The funds were part of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in March. That bill increased the standard amount of the Child Tax Credit, among other things.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO