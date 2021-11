Cars will again be banned from using the streets around Rockefeller Center this holiday season to manage the return of the crush of tourists in the area. “We expect that as New York City continues to recover from the pandemic, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will once again be a major destination for New Yorkers and of course for the tourists once again flocking to our city,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Hank Gutman in a statement Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO