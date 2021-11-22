These Are Our Favorite 'Saturday Night Live' Thanksgiving Sketches of All Time

Like fashion, complaining about Saturday Night Live is cyclical. Over its 47 seasons on the air, the show has continued to serve as a launching pad for some of our most well-known comedians, whether they wind up hosting late-night shows, starring in movies or spending the better part of a decade starring on Emmy-nominated network sitcoms. And yet, everyone inexplicably remains convinced that the era of SNL they grew up watching is the best, that nothing the show has done in the years since can possibly hold a candle to the sketches they used to watch behind their parents’ backs as kids. Of course, nostalgia is powerful, but time marches on, and those of us who grew up watching, say, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are forced to reevaluate our opinions as the Andy Samberg and Kristin Wiig stans get older and achieve more cultural capital. Almost always, the eras we were so convinced were bad cycle back around and eventually get heralded as classics.

