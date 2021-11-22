ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

These Are Our Favorite 'Saturday Night Live' Thanksgiving Sketches of All Time

Distractify
Distractify
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last Thursday of November is nearing, which means it's almost time for the holidays. As the feast approaches, families travel across the United States to sit around a large table, practically on top of one another, to scoop the mashed potatoes, pass the delicious stuffing, and, of course, reveal what...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week?

Saturday Night Live is returning on 20 November with a new episode and another first-time host.Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays the title character in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will take on hosting duties.Saweetie will be featured as the evening’s musical guest.Other hosts this season have included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.Musical guests have included Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.The Twitter account for SNL shared a teaser for Liu and Saweetie’s appearances on the show on Tuesday (16...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
Person
Taran Killam
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Elise
Person
Josh Hutcherson
Person
Adele
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Vanessa Bayer
NWI.com

'Saturday Night Live' and 'MADtv' alumnus to play in Valpo

"Saturday Night Live" and "MADtv" alum Jeff Richards will appear in Valparaiso this weekend. He's the latest nationally recognized comedy act to perform at The Market Lounge and Comedy Club. "Jeff Richards has the distinction of being the first person ever to be a cast member on both 'Saturday Night...
VALPARAISO, IN
metaflix.com

A Brief History of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Movies

Having run continuously since 1975, “Saturday Night Live” is the best known and most successful sketch comedy show in existence. The program has spawned countless memes, from the one about the cowbells, to “go make me a sandwich,” to the more recent remarkably-close castings of political figures. Another thing the show has produced over its decades-long tenure is more contentious: a series of movies based on some of the show’s most popular sketches.
MOVIES
thesagonline.com

Saturday Night Live, Sunday Night or Later: Episode 6

“Growing up, I was a military brat. My father was in the Air Force, my mother was a pastor and I moved around a lot. I like to say I was born in California, raised in Texas, educated in North Carolina, roughed up in New York City and then re-educated in New Haven, Connecticut. Which I guess is my roundabout way of saying ‘Yeah, I went to Yale.’”
TV & VIDEOS
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fun times on our favorite Street

This week in 1969, the children’s television program Sesame Street first aired on PBS. What started with Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch launched an assortment of misfit, humorous, glorious creatures known as Muppets, and the world has never looked at a frog or at a pig the same way since.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#The Sketch#Snl#Turkey#Californians#Pilgrims#Pinot Grigio#Native Americans
InsideHook

“Saturday Night Live” Is the Funniest It Has Been in Years

Like fashion, complaining about Saturday Night Live is cyclical. Over its 47 seasons on the air, the show has continued to serve as a launching pad for some of our most well-known comedians, whether they wind up hosting late-night shows, starring in movies or spending the better part of a decade starring on Emmy-nominated network sitcoms. And yet, everyone inexplicably remains convinced that the era of SNL they grew up watching is the best, that nothing the show has done in the years since can possibly hold a candle to the sketches they used to watch behind their parents’ backs as kids. Of course, nostalgia is powerful, but time marches on, and those of us who grew up watching, say, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are forced to reevaluate our opinions as the Andy Samberg and Kristin Wiig stans get older and achieve more cultural capital. Almost always, the eras we were so convinced were bad cycle back around and eventually get heralded as classics.
TV & VIDEOS
WHEC TV-10

Saturday Night Live releases December line-up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saturday Night Live Thursday released December’s line-up. On Dec. 11, singer Billie Eilish is both hosting and singing!. The following Saturday, Dec. 18 Paul Rudd is hosting and Charli XCX will be the musical guest. Coming up this Saturday, Simu Liu of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Distractify

9 of the Best Thanksgiving-Themed TV Episodes You Can Stream Right Now

As Thanksgiving approaches each year, countless Americans prepare by loosening their belt buckles, unbuttoning their jeans, and settling in to commemorate the beginning of the holiday season with festively-themed TV episodes. From laugh-out-loud Turkey Day comedies to poignant tearjerker dramas, we've rounded up nine of the best Thanksgiving episodes that...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

It's a Miracle! Here's One Hanukkah Episode of Television for Each Night

Every year around the holidays, it’s easy to forget that every person has different traditions. Many people celebrate Christmas, but some celebrate nothing at all. And in between, two percent of the American population celebrates Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday that commemorates the miracle of one day’s supply of oil lasting eight full days. This let the Jewish people survive during the Maccabean Revolt.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
E! News

18 Mouthwatering Thanksgiving Dinners From Our Favorite TV Shows

Watch: Best "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Holiday Moments. Well these are not your typical TV dinners. While our favorite Thanksgiving episodes range from How I Met Your Mother to Master of None, not every show features what Thanksgiving is really all about: the food. Yes, this year we're most thankful for the delicious-looking vegetables, gravies, cranberry sauces and of course, pies. It's always all about the pies, obviously.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

45 Funny Thanksgiving Quotes to Get You Into Feasting Mood

It’s almost Thanksgiving! It’s time for turkey, tons of fun, and maybe even visits from family. Even though we're still dealing with COVID-19, many people feel more comfortable traveling than they did last year. Article continues below advertisement. While the holiday still may look a little different, it doesn’t mean...
CELEBRATIONS
TMZ.com

Tim Kazurinsky on 'Saturday Night Live' "memba Him?!

East Coast comedian and actor Tim Kazurinky was in his early 30s when his life changed forever after his work in Improv swung open the doors to a career as a writer and character on "Saturday Night Live" alongside comic greats like John Belushi, Joe Piscopo and even Eddie Murphy.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, November 27?

For many of us, we’re on to night two of Thanksgiving leftovers. But will Saturday Night Live serve up something new? Or should SNL fans expect another helping of old material?. We last saw SNL back on November 20. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu...
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Here Are Some of the Big Names Performing at the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

If there's one thing that's clear, it's that country music is going to have a significant presence at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Starting off the list of stars that will be in attendance is Carrie Underwood. It's likely that Carrie will begin her performance with a track from "My Gift," her hit Christmas album which was re-released as a special edition in September 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
Distractify

Keep Your Kids Busy on Thanksgiving With These TikTok Crafts

Between watching the Macy's Day Parade, cooking way too much food, and stuffing your face on Thanksgiving, you're going to need something to entertain the kids. And while enlisting the iPad as the babysitter is all well and good (and we def don't judge you for it), there is something to be said about Thanksgiving crafts on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy