DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys were enjoying the 43-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium so much that they got a little carried away. After receiver CeeDee Lamb scored his second touchdown of the afternoon, he came over to the sidelines and inadvertently head-butted quarterback Dak Prescott, who had his helmet off. The two-time Pro Bowler had a slight bruise atop his right cheek thanks to the excitement from the second-year receiver.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO