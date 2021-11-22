Madonna’s Former Miami Mansion Has Been Listed for $31.7 Million by a Wealthy Dog (Yes, a Dog)

Well, every dog has its day.

A German shepherd is reportedly selling a Miami home for $31.7 million . The wealthy pooch is known as Gunther VI and currently holds a fortune originally inherited by the late Gunther III, who was left millions of dollars when his owner, German countess Karlotta Liebenstein, passed away in 1992. Gunther IV then allegedly purchased the home from Madonna for $7.5 million about 20 years ago, so its current asking price would turn a tidy profit.

How exactly a dog can own and sell a house is a matter of some debate: The New York Post has argued that the pampered canine isn’t really involved with the deal all. There’s even speculation that Liebenstein was entirely made up .

Regardless of Gunther’s involvement (or lack thereof), the home itself is still for sale and could appeal to Northeastern snowbirds. It’s an 8,400-square-foot mansion altogether, with nine bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. It’s located on a coveted lot with 100 feet of water frontage and a dock.

The home’s architecture has clear Mediterranean influences, and the property sits on a 51,000-square-foot parcel of land. Outside there’s a pool with stone fountains plus a surrounding pavilion for lounging and entertaining. Gunther reportedly spends most of his days lounging in the primary bedroom, which has views of Biscayne Bay.

Madonna caught wind of the listing, and that a dog might be selling it, and shared her thoughts on the matter on Instagram last week . She posted an image of Gunther and the residence on her Instagram story and said, “When you find out a dog is selling your old house for 3 times the amount you sold it for!” Her statement was followed by home and crying emojis.

It is true that Florida real estate has become much more sought-after since the Queen of Pop parted with it all those years ago. Miami Beach ranked No. 5 in Property Shark’s annual ranking of most expensive zip codes in the US , so expect listings to continue rising in price in the area—although many may just end up tearing their new digs down and starting anew.

Check out more photos of the listing below: