Gold markets were very quiet during the trading session on Thursday, as one would expect due to the Thanksgiving holiday in America. Quite frankly, there was not enough liquidity out there to get this thing moving, so now we are just sitting at the uptrend line that had been so important previously. Because of this, the market is probably going to continue seeing plenty of negative pressure, but we are a bit oversold.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO