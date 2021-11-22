ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

MoonPay Crypto News: 7 Things to Know About the Startup Hoping to Dethrone PayPal

By Chris MacDonald
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

In the crypto world, multi-billion dollar valuations aren’t anything abnormal anymore. Thus, for investors in MoonPay crypto, today’s headline news may not be so shocking. MoonPay announced today that the fintech startup has raised $555 million at a $3.4 billion valuation. This deal is one of a growth swath of crypto-related...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

Worry About Valuation, Not Politics With the Silverbox Engaged/Black Rifle Deal

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) bubble has come and gone. But investors are still keeping an eye on high-profile blank-check company mergers. One, in particular, that’s been getting attention is the proposed deal between SilverBox Engaged Merger (NASDAQ:SBEA) and Black Rifle Coffee. On the day of the announcement, SBEA stock briefly skyrocketed in price from just under $10 per share to as high as $15.75.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

ShibaSwap Explained: Everything You Need to Know About the Shiba Inu Crypto Ecosystem

Almost every crypto investor has heard of the Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) token at this point. The altcoin is noted for its massive gains in the year to date, and it doesn’t look like it’s quieting down anytime soon. Many investors want to buy in and hold the token. But, by simply buying and holding onto SHIB, are you getting the most out of the currency? Quite honestly, no. Thanks to the robust Shiba Inu ecosystem, there are a number of ways you can earn even more on your investment. Here is ShibaSwap explained.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#New Enterprise Associates#7 Things#Moonpay Crypto News#Fintech#Tiger Global#Blossom Capital#Thrive Capital
InvestorPlace

Bet on the Metaverse’s Build-Out with a Stake in Matterport

Ready to step directly into the metaverse? Or at least, get portfolio exposure to it? If so, then consider spatial data company Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), as MTTR stock is a pure-play investment in the metaverse’s future growth. It’s a speculative play, I’ll admit. The metaverse is still a new concept to...
STOCKS
wearebreakingnews.com

Cryptocurrency Startup MoonPay, Valued At $ 3.4 Billion

Cryptocurrency startup MoonPay has raised fresh capital from investors led by Tiger Global Management and hedge fund Coatue with a valuation of $ 3.4 billion, becoming the latest company to capitalize on the huge demand from investors in fast-growing firms in the sector. . The company said Monday it had raised $ 555 million in a Series A funding round that also featured participation from Blossom Capital, Thrive Capital, Paradigm and NEA. MoonPay’s valuation comes as bitcoin, the largest and most popular cryptocurrency, is trading at around $ 60,000 per unit, despite some digital assets coming under global regulatory scrutiny for its potential use in money laundering. . Several other companies in this sector have also caught the attention of investors this year. Cryptocurrency startup Gemini, led by internet entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, earned a valuation of $ 7.1 billion last week. FTX Trading, a platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, was valued at $ 25 billion after a funding round last month. MoonPay, which is profitable, says it helps businesses transact digital assets quickly and smoothly. He also claims that it helped blockchain technology company Bitcoin.com increase its revenue more than sixfold. The company said that its technology for non-fungible tokens, unique cryptographic tokens that cannot be replicated, has also been used by the NFT OpenSea marketplace. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Insider Selling Raises a Red Flag for Sofi Stock

Up until two weeks ago, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock was on a tear. After getting knocked back below $15 per share following its successful SPAC rollout, SOFI stock went on a strong run between late August and early November, delivering of strong quarterly results. The fintech company was also boosted...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Buying Upstart Holdings Stock Looks Dangerous as Macro Challenges Loom

While I continue to believe that Upstart Holdings’ (NASDAQ:UPST) technology is very valuable and that the long-term outlook for UPST stock is quite positive, I think that the cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) company is facing difficult shorter-term challenges. These challenges include both macro and micro issues. Given this situation, I...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
InvestorPlace

Skillz Stock Is an Excellent Long-Term Speculative Buy Below $10

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) reported excellent Q3 2021 earnings results on Nov. 3. Yet, investors chose to focus on the negative, sending SKLZ stock lower over the remainder of November. As I write this, SKLZ is trading below $10 for the first time since mid-October. Before that, you have to go back...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

LGVN Stock: 7 Things to Know as Longeveron Rockets 100% Higher

One of the best-performing stocks in the market in recent weeks has been Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN). Today, LGVN stock is soaring once again, up nearly 80% at the time of writing, on five times the average daily volume of shares. Among speculative biotech stocks, Longeveron continues to outperform the market by...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

Startup investing has several pros and cons. From the illiquidity and lack of a well-proven business model to the total loss of the capital invested, the risks are sky-high. But investing in potential leader companies in their sector and industry at an early low price and actively shaping the future of their business top the cons. You can also diversify your portfolio no matter its size by selecting startups to invest in.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Sandbox Price Predictions: Where Will a Metaverse Launch Take the SAND Crypto?

One of the top metaverse-themed cryptocurrencies out there is The Sandbox (CCC:SAND-USD). The rise of crypto-based metaverse games such as The Sandbox has created quite the buzz among investors right now. Accordingly, many may be intrigued to know what the expert Sandbox price predictions are right now. The rise of...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Tron Price Predictions: What Will an eToro Delisting Mean for the TRX Crypto?

One of the high-profile events in the crypto world today we reported on earlier is the move from crypto exchange eToro to delist Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD). However, there was another cryptocurrency that was delisted by eToro — Tron (CCC:TRX-USD). Accordingly, investors may be interested to know what the Tron price predictions are following today’s 6% decline in TRX crypto.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Don’t Bet on Sundial Growers Achieving the American Dream

In addition to being a penny stock, Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been one of this year’s most-popular meme trades. That, of course, is a recipe for volatility. So far this month, we’ve seen SNDL stock shoot up nearly 50% in just two weeks, only to give back more than half its gains.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

India Crypto Ban News: 7 Things to Know About the New Bill Worrying Investors

Crypto investors in India were left speechless after it was announced that the Indian government was set to submit a bill that would effectively ban most cryptocurrencies. The bill is the same draft from earlier in January. However, crypto fans expected the bill to be changed to be more accommodative of the asset class. Now, all eyes are on the bill as it will be submitted and discussed next Monday during Parliament’s winter session.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

BFRI Stock: 7 Things to Know About Biofrontera as Shares Rocket on $20 Price Prediction

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock is catching the eyes of investors on Wednesday following a bullish price prediction. Starting with the price prediction, Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff initiated coverage of BFRI stock with a buy rating and $20 price target. The analyst believes the stock is poised for growth thanks to its U.S. sales plans.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

BENE Stock: 9 Things to Know About DWAC Sister SPAC Benessere Capital

Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BENE) stock is on the move Wednesday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) revealed merger plans today. Let’s jump into that news below and everything traders need to know about BENE stock. First off, the SPAC merger announced today will have the company taking eCombustible Energy...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Superior Tech Stack Makes Affirm the ‘BNPL’ Partner of Choice

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) has turned out quite the winner for many investors. AFRM stock more than doubled since August, making it one of the best performing tech plays. Now that the company is getting the recognition it deserves, the question is whether there is still upside left for AFRM stock. I...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Who Cares If Chamath Palihapitiya Sold SOFI Stock?

InvestorPlace’s Joel Baglole recently discussed venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya’s sale of 15% of his holdings in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock. The news, which put pressure on SOFI stock, should matter little to anyone else investing in SoFi. Here’s why. SOFI Stock Is One of Many Investments. Anyone who follows special...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Crypto.com Coin is Both a Speculative and Sensible Investment

At this point, it’s not groundbreaking news to say that cryptocurrencies are not exactly having a bright moment. On the final weekend before Thanksgiving — and just a few hours before the Qatar Grand Prix — Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) dropped about 9% of market value in the trailing week. In contrast, upstart Crypto.com Coin (CCC:CRO-USD) is up a staggering 55.5%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy