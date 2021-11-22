FAT Brands To Acquire Native Grill & Wings For $20M

Carro brings on high-profile backers to expand its leading cross-store selling and influencer commerce offerings. Carro, the leader in cross-store selling and influencer commerce, announced today the close of its $20 million Series B funding round. The round was led by Alpha Edison, with participation from PayPal Ventures, GC1 Ventures, Corazon Capital, and a number of individuals who use the Carro platform, including high-profile influencers and retail executives. The new funding will be used to grow Carro’s team, connect additional ecommerce platforms to its network, and expand its offerings to hundreds of thousands of brands, creators, and influencers.
Comments / 0