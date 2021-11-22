ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAT Brands To Acquire Native Grill & Wings For $20M

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago
FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT) has agreed to acquire Native Grill & Wings, an Arizona-based restaurant chain, for $20 million. Native Grill & Wings is owned by Wingtime LLC, a subsidiary of Cybeck...

