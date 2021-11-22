FAT Brands To Acquire Native Grill & Wings For $20M

Too many businesses and brands make the cardinal error of assuming that their clients exist solely to boost their profit margins and increase their bank balance. This outdated and outmoded view is detrimental to both parties and has no future. If you ask Nick Ayala, the founder and CEO of Priority Life Insurance Group, his take on how a business should operate, he’ll tell you that only by putting your clients first will you find mutual success.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO