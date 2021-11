A rare Monday night game at Ball Arena tonight, with the Ottawa Senators in town. Let’s get to the lines and D pairs for Colorado:. Kuemper in net, Johansson backup. For the Senators, Filip Gustavsson will start in goal. The team is coached by former Av D.J. Smith. Ottawa has not won a game in Denver since Nov. 10, 2017. … Let’s see how Newhook does on the top line tonight. That, for me, will be a big focal point.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO