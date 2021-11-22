ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Snap Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Shares of streaming, gaming and social media stocks, including Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) are trading lower as a rise in yields weighs on...

