Why Square Shares Are Falling

By Randy Elias
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Shares of software and IT services companies, including Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth sectors....

