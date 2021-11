Five years after leaving his namesake company, DavidsTea, to pursue other ventures, tea enthusiast David Segal is returning to his passion. (Why? “I really like tea,” Segal told Motherboard.) The new startup is called Firebelly Tea, and Segal and his partner, Shopify president Harley Finkelstein, are billing it as a “21st century tea” company. In practice this seems to mean that it is being positioned as vaguely tech related, direct-to-consumer, curated for Instagram, and about something bigger than tea.

