A County Road 4724 residence was heavily damaged by a blaze Sunday night. A resident was home, but managed to escape without injury. A neighbor reported seeing smoke through his window around 10 p.m. Nov. 21 a large amount of flames down the road from his CR 4724 residence and contacted neighbors to see if it was a controlled burn or from a residence. The owner, who lives just down from the structure, looked, saw the rent house on fire and instructed the neighbor to call 911.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO