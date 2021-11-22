ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taylor Swift’s Short Film Directorial Debut ‘All Too Well’ Stuns Audiences

By Lee Kedem
dailyutahchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Red (Taylor’s Version)” marks the second re-recorded album from pop sensation Taylor Swift. The singer made the decision with the release of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” to go through and re-release her old albums so that she owns the rights to them. With “Red,” Swift is telling all of the...

dailyutahchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
SFGate

The Scarf, Impeccably Clean Kitchens, and the Red Typewriter: Our Favorite Moments From Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film

Hours have apparently passed since Taylor Swift dropped her “All Too Well” short film, but time won’t fly — it’s like we’re paralyzed by it. The video, which Swift wrote, directed, and starred in alongside Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, features the expanded version of the Red track, included on her new re-recorded edition of the classic.
MUSIC
PopCrush

What Happened to Taylor Swift’s Scarf From ‘All Too Well’? Jake Gyllenhaal’s Friend Spilled the Beans!

Whatever happened to Taylor Swift's scarf from "All Too Well"?. On Friday (Nov. 12), Swift released the ten minute version of her breakup anthem along with the re-recorded 2012 album, Red: Taylor's Version. Hours after its release, we may have found an answer to the question about where Swift's real scarf went, and it only took nine years. Surprisingly, Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't seem to be in possession of Swift's scarf.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Who's the Actress in the Bathroom in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"? We Have Theories

Everyone, let's take a breather from cursing Jake Gyllenhaal to discuss Taylor Swift's extended "All Too Well" for just a moment, OK? As part of Red (Taylor's Version), Swift added more lyrics to her 2012 hit "All Too Well" — making it 10 minutes long, and we love every dang second of it. Here's what we want to discuss, though: the actress in the bathroom she mentions.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Cosmopolitan

Taylor Swift responds to question about who 'All Too Well' is about

Is it 2012 again? Because Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' is making headlines again, as fans continue to speculate about who inspired the song's lyrics. The single from Red was first released in 2012, but after Scooter Braun acquired the singer's full back catalogue of music, she decided to re-record and release all of her songs. Part of this includes a 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' with revised lyrics and a new 15-minute long video, featuring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien.
MUSIC
NYLON

Taylor Swift Performed All 10 Minutes Of "All Too Well" On SNL

Taylor Swift delivered a dazzling performance of the ten-minute “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” on Saturday Night Live’s latest episode. Swift was the musical guest for the late night sketch-show — which was hosted by Lovecraft Country actor Jonathan Majors — and appeared in a skit with comedian Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Too Well#Short Film
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal's Alleged Cat Account Weighs in on Taylor Swift's Re-Release of 'All Too Well'

It's hard to imagine a person in Hollywood having a worse week than Jake Gyllenhaal. Taylor Swift, who dated Gyllenhaal in 2012, is dominating the news cycle with the re-release of her album Red (Taylor's Version), including a new 10-minute version of the song "All Too Well," which is a searing look into their doomed relationship. Swift performed this new version of the song on Saturday Night Live and also released a new short film that she directed starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien as thinly veiled versions of the former couple.
PETS
Vulture

Stream the Even Sadder Version of Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift will not rest until she has that damn scarf back. Fresh off the heels of the music video release, Swift has dropped a Sad Girl Autumn version of the 10-minute “All Too Well.” Because our mental health is a sick game to her, apparently. “One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder 🙃,” she tweeted. Swift recorded the new, even sadder version of the song at Long Pond Studios, the site of Swift’s folklore movie. The stu’ is in the Hudson Valley and owned by The National’s Aaron Dessner. Swift recorded this version of “All Too Well” with Dessner and producer Jonathan Low. Fans dubbed fall 2021 as exclusively for the Sad Girls after new music from Swift, Adele, and Mitski dropped. It makes sense. The days are shorter, and sweater weather so seamlessly transitions into “hide inside a ball of comforters and don’t come out till spring” weather. Taking us all to Crytown (population: you) has been working out for the girls. Adele’s special pulled in 9.92 million viewers, and “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) is topping the Apple Music charts.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
breezejmu.org

Review | Taylor Swift outdoes herself in 'All Too Well' short film

Taylor Swift dropped the “All Too Well” short film this Friday the same day she released “Red (Taylors Version)” — and it didn’t disappoint. Swift, who directed the short film, is known for having elaborate music videos, and “The All Too Well Short Film” is no exception. The short film,...
MOVIES
energy941.com

Taylor Swift Has The Longest #1 Song Of All Time With “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift’s new Red album is her second Taylor’s Version project to debut on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart as of yesterday (after Fearless (Taylor’s Version)). Before today, none of the “Taylor’s Version” songs had gone No. 1, but now that has changed: On the Hot 100 chart dated November 27, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” debuts in the top spot.
MUSIC
CBS LA

Report: Taylor Swift, Kanye West Given Last-Minute Grammy Noms

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Abba and Lil Nas X were all given Grammy Award nominations in a last-minute move by the Recording Academy, according to a New York Times report Wednesday. FILE — Kanye West accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from Taylor Swift onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) According to the Times, in a meeting just 24 hours before the nominations were announced Tuesday morning, the Recording Academy made the decision to expand the four top categories from eight nominees to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy