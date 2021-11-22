ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artist hopes portrait of Kurt Cobain sparks conversations about substance abuse, stigmas

By Forrest Sanders
WPTV
 5 days ago

The pandemic has brought renewed focus on mental health and substance abuse. Two friends are talking about these issues and taking on the stigmas involved. “I gather. I collect. Then, I assemble,” said artist Wayne Brezinka, tearing pieces of newspaper and furiously painting over them. “It’s a storytelling process that has...

www.wptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

Why Kurt Cobain Hated ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

It was the anthem of a generation, but during his tragically short time in the spotlight, Kurt Cobain grew to hate Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit." “Smells Like Teen Spirit” often shows up on lists of the Best Songs of the ‘90s and the Best Songs of All Time, so why would Cobain eventually hate the track that gave them worldwide success and recognition? Well, worldwide recognition and success beyond his wildest dreams was not something Kurt Cobain necessarily wanted.
MUSIC
Rogersville Review

Immersive David Bowie film on the way from Kurt Cobain doc director

An immersive David Bowie film is on the way from the director of 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck'. Brett Morgen is helming the unique production comprised of thousands of hours of rare performance footage of the late music legend - who died following a secret battle with cancer in 2016 aged 69.
MOVIES
ladailypost.com

MRM: Artists-In-Residence Conversation Series Nov. 18

Okuu Pín/Jason Garcia (Santa Clara Pueblo), #DutchBros #WildBerry, 2021, hand-processed clay, mineral pigments, traditional outdoor firing process, 6 3/4 x 9 in. Courtesy/MRM. MRM News:. Millicent Rogers Museum, (MRM) in association with the exhibition ‘New Mexico A-i-R: IAIA Artist Residents in Visual Dialogue’, presents the first discussion panel Thursday, Nov....
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
American Songwriter

The Many Ways We Remember Kurt Cobain After His Death

When Kurt Cobain was born in small Aberdeen, Washington, on February 20, 1967, there was no way to know he would be deified by many and remembered by most on planet earth. Today, we remember Kurt as the handsome, bestubbled frontman of the ‘90s grunge rock group Nirvana. He was that generation’s answer to Bob Dylan and the Beatles. But also, with his successful, beautiful blond partner, Courtney Love, he was Joe DiMaggio or JFK with Marilyn Monroe.
MUSIC
mauinow.com

Participating Artists Announced for Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2022

Maui Arts & Cultural Center announces the opening of Schaefer Portrait Challenge from Jan. 11 to March 19, 2022 in Schaefer International Gallery. Originally scheduled for Jan 2021, this juried statewide exhibition was postponed for a year due to COVID-19. With restrictions on jury travel the call to artists went...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Artist Paula Modersohn-Becker’s Portraits Were Ahead of Their Time

Her career lasted only a decade, but Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876-1907) painted more than 500 canvases, including moody landscapes, wry self-portraits and careful studies of children, old people and the residents of a local poorhouse. She approached even her humblest subjects with a rare respect, says Ingrid Pfeiffer, curator of a new retrospective at the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt, on view until February. “She gave value to each person she painted,” Pfeiffer says. Yet her intense, unsentimental depictions of rural people held little appeal to art buyers at the end of the Victorian era. Indeed, during her life Modersohn-Becker, whose upper-middle-class Bremen family encouraged her artistic education in London, Berlin and Paris, sold just four paintings. It was only after she died at 31, from complications of childbirth, that her work began to find an audience. Today, she is regarded as a pioneer of the artistic movement that would become known as Expressionism, with a style that was years ahead of her contemporaries. “I am still an incomplete person and should so like to become someone,” she wrote. “Then again, I also feel that whoever thinks of me as incomplete needn’t really bother to look in my direction.”
VISUAL ART
musictimes.com

Eddie Vedder Recalls Moment He Found Out About Kurt Cobain's Overdose

Eddie Vedder may not be very close to "Nirvana" frontman Kurt Cobain, but the "Pearl Jam" singer has deep sentiments over his death, which shocked him when he found out about the tragic news. In his Audible Original titled "I Am Mine," the musician recalled the time when he found...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Fred Rogers
Yardbarker

Eddie Vedder recalls events leading up to Kurt Cobain's death

Kurt Cobain tragically died April 5, 1994, but the Nirvana icon had a scare weeks prior that shook Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder to his core. On March 4, 1994, Cobain was rushed to a Rome hospital in "a drug-induced coma" that lasted 20 hours after ingesting 50 Rohypnol pills. He had been found in his hotel room by wife Courtney Love.
CELEBRITIES
laduenews.com

In Conversation: Artist Talk with Sheldon Scott

Outwin artist Sheldon Scott speaks with Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw, Bicentennial Term Associate Professor in the Department of the History of Art at the University of Pennsylvania, about his performance Portrait, number 1 man (day clean ta sun down), in which Scott uses his own body to create a portrait of his ancestors. This program is free, but registration is required. Visit kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu/calendar to register.
VISUAL ART
97 Rock

Quiet Riot ‘Metal Health’ Mask, Kurt Cobain Teenage Photo + Illustration Hit Julien’s Auctions Block

UPDATE: Blabbermouth has reported that the Quiet Riot "asylum" 'Metal Health' mask has sold for $50,000 at auction. It was originally estimated to sell for $8,000. For those who love their rock memorabilia, Julien's Auctions has some definite finds in store for their upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll auction taking place next month. Some of the highlights include a teenage photo of Kurt Cobain along with one of the Nirvana frontman's popular drawn illustrations and the iconic mask from Quiet Riot's metal breakout Metal Health album. They join artifacts from Guns N' Roses, Eddie Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson and plenty more heading to the auction block.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Sparks#Substance Abuse#Art
The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy