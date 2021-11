Finneas, best known for producing and co-writing with his sister Billie Eilish, enjoys keeping his solo career low-key, along with his personal levels of fame. So he says, half-jokingly, that he has mixed feelings about his solo Grammy nomination for Best New Artist — which, along with Record of the Year and Song of the Year (both for Billie’s “Happier Than Ever“), and Album of the Year (for Billie’s Happier Than Ever, and Justin Bieber’s Justice, on which he co-wrote “Lonely”), means that he stands with Olivia Rodrigo as the only nominees in all four top categories.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO