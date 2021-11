MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– The Transportation Security Administration announced the beginning of this year’s Thanksgiving travel rush. TSA says Wednesday was the busiest day for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began. On Wednesday alone, TSA reports 2,311,978 people passed through security. They said it is the highest number of daily passengers since Feb. 28, 2020, when 2,353,150 were screened. TSA checkpoint travel numbers are updated daily. More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday 6-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Trailer At Tree Farm, Suffers Injuries Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley

