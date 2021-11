The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY revealed their ballot for the 2022 class, highlighted by a few players listed in the Mitchell Report. Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are on the ballot for the final time, and seem unlikely to make the Hall due to their connection to steroids. Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are also listed on the ballot for the very first time.

