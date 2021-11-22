Dead Cells: Everyone is Here! Gameplay Trailer

Krumagal takes the spotlight in this latest trailer for the brutal PVP arena brawler, Blood of Heroes, available now in Open Beta on PC. Check it out to see the character in action. Krumagal, a new playable character that is part of the latest update, is a powerful magic-wielder, who is just as adept at using his blade as his magic, wielding both with maximum efficiency and lethality. He can use his agility to escape danger and frustrate the enemy through his disruptive magic abilities, making him an ideal Support character in the team's balance. Additionally, a Days of the Hunt event is live now until December 3, 2021. The update also includes the introduction of bots in matches, balancing improvements, and the expansion of warbands to include up to 5 players at once. Blood of Heroes is also coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in the future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO