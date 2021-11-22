ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead Cells: Everyone is Here! Gameplay Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead Cell's Everyone is Here free update is available now for the roguelike metroidvania action platformer...

www.ign.com

Dead Cells Hollow Knight Crossover Coming with Update 26

A Dead Cells Hollow Knight crossover has been announced by Motion Twin -- you'll be able to get Hollow Knight's sword (and who knows what else) when Dead Cells Update 26 launches next week. Dead Cells is a roguelite Metroidvania action platformer that has proven to be pretty popular; it...
VIDEO GAMES
Dead Cells’ “Everyone is Here” Update Adds Playable Characters From Hollow Knight, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Guacamelee, and More

The Evil Empire and Motion Twin studios have announced that their hit action roguelike, Dead Cells, has received the “Everyone is Here” update, which adds a variety of playable characters from the following popular titles:. Hollow Knight. Hyper Light Drifter. Blasphemous. Guacamelee!. Skul: The Hero Slayer. Curse of the Dead...
VIDEO GAMES
All crossover characters in Update 26 for Dead Cells

Motion Twin’s free Dead Cells DLC is full of crossovers from other video games. Called Free Update 26: Everyone is here!, the content features six new additions from other universes ranging from characters, weapons, and items. The development team spent the week leading up to the release teasing what’s to come and we’re here to break it all down.
VIDEO GAMES
