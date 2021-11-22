ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet safety tips for Thanksgiving

Missoulian
 5 days ago

It’s not just humans that overeat at...

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFERS WINTER PET SAFETY TIPS

With ol’ Man Winter knocking at the door, the National Weather Service has issued a reminder that outside pets need some special care. 1. A shelter with an elevated floor; dry blankets; and access to fresh, unfrozen water. 2. Shortened walks are recommended:. — Check your pet’s paws for ice...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

SPCA Of Texas Offers Holiday Safety Tips For Pets

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Although the holiday season is a joyous time filled with great food and happy celebrations, the SPCA of Texas is reminding Texans to keep their pets safe this Thanksgiving with a few helpful tips. Pet owners should be especially careful with bones from any type of...
TEXAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas veterinarians share some holiday safety tips for your pet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the holiday season continues, pet stores are stocking up on seasonal items. But that begs the question, are all treats good for your pup?. It's a busy time of the year for Dr. Brooke O'Bryan, a Bowman Road Associate Veterinarian, who answers questions from what treats are safe to the food that people mix-up.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Buzz60
SPY

The Best Dog Blankets to Warm Your Pooch Up this Winter

Keep warm with your pooch this season by purchasing the best dog blanket for you and your best friend. With plenty of options available to stay cozy from waterproof blankets to extra snuggly blankets, we have quite a selection for all breeds and sizes of dogs. Blankets are not only warm in the colder months, they’re useful as layers for crates, car rides, and other modes of travel. Keep your pooch comfortable because a comfortable pooch is a happy pooch. Our selection of waterproof blankets due service to puppies and older dogs who have trouble holding it in or need extra...
PETS
Missoulian

Wild wild turkey trivia to spice up your Thanksgiving

Wild turkeys are weird looking birds. They remind me of what some dinosaurs must have looked like, especially their claws. Here is some interesting wild turkey trivia. That flap of skin between their chin and neck is called a wattle. On males, during the spring breeding season, the wattles can swell up with blood and turn bright red. Their heads can also change color to white and blue.
PETS
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

10 dog breeds that do not enjoy cuddles

While dogs are known for getting and giving affection, some breeds such as Bloodhounds, Chow Chows and Afghan Hounds prefer to have their own space. According to research published by The Scotsman, some canines are more likely to turn down cuddles and pats compared to others. Much like humans, not all dogs show affection the same way, with the study discovering that Scottish Terriers, Malamute pups and Cairn Terriers also don't enjoy cuddles.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
247tempo.com

This Is the Most Beautiful Cat Breed in the World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which...
ANIMALS
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
purewow.com

9 Belgian Dog Breeds That Make the Most Active Companions

When we think of Belgium, the first thing that comes to mind are those delicious, fluffy waffles, followed immediately by the country’s renowned mouth-watering, creamy chocolate. However, this Western European nation is not only home to some delicious food, but it’s also the birthplace of some our most beloved four-legged companions. Belgian dog breeds are known to be highly active, with excellent wit and supreme intelligence. Most of them were originally bred for herding purposes—which explains the high energy—but thankfully, they’ve been domesticated enough to live with people in harmony and make the best hiking, jogging and walking buddies. Below, nine Belgian dog breeds that make the most active companions.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
SPY

Keep Warm This Winter With the 16 Best Pairs of Thermal Underwear for Men

I hate to break it to you, but it’s that time of the year where you need to start layering up to fight off the cold weather. No, I don’t mean just throwing on an extra jacket and going on about your day. What I’m referring to is, pulling out your best thermal underwear. Thermal underwear (aka long johns) are effective body-warming pants meant to layer under your existing clothing. They are made from different fabrics that offer many advantages like wicking away moisture, preventing ride-ups, and staying in place while moving around. After all, this undergarment is going to be...
APPAREL
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
WATE

Best gifts for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for seniors is best?  Sometimes it seems that the older a person gets, the more difficult it is to find them a gift that truly puts a smile on their face. Buying a gift for a senior person in your life is just the […]
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy