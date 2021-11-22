ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘MacGruber’ Returns With First TV Series Trailer

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
How do you hype the release of a TV show based on one of the biggest flops (and cult comedies) of all time? Well, how about with a trailer that’s not actually a trailer, and instead takes the guise of a six-and-a-half-minute fake news report filled with profanity, violence, and an...

