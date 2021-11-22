The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

5. “The Eighth Station of the Cross Kebab House” (2005) Based on Murdoch’s first-hand observations on Israeli-Palestinian tensions after a visit to the region with keyboardist Chris Geddes, “The Eighth Station of the Cross Kebab House” ups the geopolitical stakes of B&S’s touching character sketches. Originally appearing on the 2005 Help: A Day in the Life benefit compilation, the song compares and contrasts what it’s like on both sides of the conflict, its protagonists being an Israeli checkpoint soldier (“the girl with the gun”) and a Palestinian boy so shellshocked he “can’t sleep without gunfire”. And yet, Murdoch’s tale finds their common humanity as they cross paths when “The boy cracks a joke / He is sweet”, with their biggest bone of contention being that “He listens to hip-hop in Gaza / She listens to Coldplay in Lod”. Here, Murdoch might be at his most political, which works because he’s also at his most personal too.

