An associate of R.Kelly’s has been sentenced to eight years in prison for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex crime and racketeering case. According to the Chicago Tribune, The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York officially sentenced Michael Williams on Wednesday (Nov. 17). The 38-year-old Georgia resident pleaded guilty to an arson charge about seven months ago and admitted to traveling to the home of one the disgraced R&B artist’s accusers in June 2020, setting her vehicle on fire that was parked outside her Florida residence.

