Have you heard of NFT Art? How about play-to-earn games? These are just some examples of the widespread use cases of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). In simpler terms, NFT are digital art or collectibles that have been coded uniquely, making their authenticity verifiable. People can then own and trade these digital assets in the blockchain. These assets can even go up to $69 million, as shown in the success of NFT artist Beeple.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO