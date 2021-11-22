‘Splashing’ teen saved from drowning — and promptly arrested by Massachusetts police

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police said they’ve found the driver who hit several parked cars before flipping over and landing in the middle of a street in Roxbury on Thanksgiving morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Chesterton Street and was recorded on a doorbell camera. This is the video from a neighbors camera. @wbz https://t.co/mToqzPpiVB pic.twitter.com/A2cnUxX4ht — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) November 25, 2021 No one was hurt, but as many as four cars were damaged and the driver ran off. Boston Police told WBZ-TV Friday they have tracked down the driver, but they said would not release the name because the driver was not arrested. The driver is being charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and will be summonsed to court.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO