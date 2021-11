PAOLI, PA — Keystone Power Holdings, LLC (Keystone) recently delivered solar projects for wastewater treatment plants in the Cities of Georgetown and Abingdon, Illinois. The installations are now operational. Keystone developed, built and financed them with no up-front costs to the municipalities. The power generated is purchased at a discount to current utility rates. In the City of Georgetown, the project resulted in a 354 kW DC solar array installed on unused city property. To finance it, the city signed a long-term PPA with Keystone. Expected electricity savings in Year 1 are greater than 12%, representing hundreds of thousands of dollars over the life of the agreement.

PAOLI, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO