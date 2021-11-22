ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy says fuel, water leaked from facility near Pearl Harbor

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Monday it has stopped the spill of a water and fuel mixture from a drain line near an underground fuel storage facility that serves Pearl Harbor. The Navy said in a statement the...

www.middletownpress.com

TIME

Inside the 80-Year Quest to Name Pearl Harbor's Unknown Victims

The seven sailors point their rifles skyward and fire three times in unison, shattering the silence at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. The military salute signifies the end of an 80-year-old mystery that traces back to Dec. 7, 1941, the beginning of America’s involvement in World War II.
MILITARY
AL.com

Alabama town honors brothers who died in Pearl Harbor attack

The town of Coaling hosted a ceremony the morning of Nov. 12 to dedicate a monument honoring two native sons who died in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Woodrow Jones, 22, and Daniel Jones, 19, of Coaling enlisted in the Navy in early 1941 and were assigned to the USS Arizona at the Pearl Harbor Navy Base in Oahu, Hawaii.
ALABAMA STATE
Hudson Reporter

Remember Pearl Harbor!

Bullet holes from strafing still scar the buildings at Hickam Air Force Base on Oahu, a haunting testimony of the tragic events that occurred 80 years ago, a grim reminder of the “Day of Infamy” and the horrors of global war. Eighty years ago, the picturesque, peaceful harbor in Honolulu...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
staradvertiser.com

80 years later, Pearl Harbor losses are not forgotten

Almost 80 years after the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, towns across the country continue to honor their service members who perished that day. One of the most recent ceremonies was held Nov. 12 in the town of Coaling, Ala., which dedicated a monument honoring two native sons who died in the surprise aerial attack by Japanese forces that catapulted the United States into World War II.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
civilbeat.org

Navy Stops Red Hill Pipeline Leak Of Fuel And Water That Began Saturday

A release of water and fuel into a tunnel of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility that began on Saturday has stopped, the U.S. Navy said on Monday afternoon. The Navy said it was able to stop the mixture from spilling out of a fire suppression system drain line in the lower tunnel at about 2 a.m. on Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
beaconseniornews.com

6 little-known stories about Pearl Harbor

Eighty years later, the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor remains significant as one of only a few times the United States has been attacked by a foreign adversary on its own soil. The tragedy of the attack came not only in the loss of over 2,400 lives, but also in how unprepared the U.S. was for it. Not that they can be much blamed; a surprise attack from a nation over 4,000 miles away was previously unthought of.
MILITARY
travelawaits.com

National WWII Museum Opens Exhibit For 80th Anniversary Of Pearl Harbor

The Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor took place December 7, 1941. To commemorate the 80th anniversary of those attacks, the National WWII Museum in New Orleans has opened a new exhibit, called Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembered. “This exhibit provides a compelling look at the political climate leading up to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
valleyjournals.com

Two Murrayites lives forever changed at Pearl Harbor

Two Murrayites, Ernest Gargaro (l) and Brent Erickson (r), were at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. (Photo courtesy University of Utah, Laurie Densley) The date that will live in infamy marks its 80th anniversary this year. Two Murrayites were witnesses at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and their lives were forever changed when the Japanese attacked their ships.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Bridges: Waco native among first to spring into action at Pearl Harbor attack

It came to be called the "Day Which Will Live in Infamy". The attack on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, was a devastating loss for the nation. When the attack began at 7:55 a.m. by Japanese forces, the Americans on the scene realized that their lives in that moment had changed. The American entry into World War II would transform the face of the war and forever alter the course of the nation and of the men and women who fought to protect it.  ...
MILITARY
