Joel Embiid Remains Out vs. Kings on Monday

By Justin Grasso
 6 days ago
Sixers star center Joel Embiid continues to miss action as the veteran big man tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. Embiid's sudden case was far from a breakthrough. One week prior to Embiid testing positive, 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris became the first member of the team to be entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

A couple of nights later, Sixers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe became the second. Then, the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle became the third player to test positive before Embiid became the fourth and what the Sixers hope to be the final player to deal with a case of the virus.

At this point, Harris, Joe, and Thybulle have all returned to the floor after getting cleared by the NBA. However, Embiid remains in the protocol on Monday ahead of the Sixers' road matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

It's been quite a while since Doc Rivers last spoke on Embiid's status. When the star center first tested positive, Rivers revealed that Embiid was indeed symptomatic and was having a hard time with the virus at first -- similar to Harris's situation.

While Harris had a full recovery and was back out on the court within ten days, Embiid's situation is taking a little longer. "Man, I don't check a lot with the COVID stuff," Rivers said last week. "With Matisse, it's just trying to get the right date with the league. It's a lot of clutter going on. I'll leave it at that. With Joel, it's the same thing. He's just trying to get better. You have to have the two negative tests."

It seems Embiid has yet to register two negative tests as he hasn't received clearance from the NBA's health and safety protocol. When the Sixers take on the Kings Monday night, exactly two weeks since Embiid first tested positive, the four-time All-Star won't be on the court once again as he's been ruled out on Sunday night.

By missing Monday's game, that will mark Embiid's eighth-straight absence. Before Embiid went out on November 8, the Sixers led the Eastern Conference with an 8-2 record. Since he's been off the floor, the Sixers have lost six of their last seven matchups. The Sixers desperately could use their seasoned All-Star back in the mix, but it seems his return won't happen just yet.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

