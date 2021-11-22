ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Building A Client-Centric Law Firm

By ABOVE THE LAW
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s law firm clients are requiring a level of engagement that extends well beyond legal outcomes. Clients want and need a firm that serves as a strategic partner, one that understands how legal...

abovethelaw.com

abovethelaw.com

Managing Partners Should Micromanage Less

As discussed in a previous article, managing partners at law firms have a difficult job. Not only do many of these attorneys need to bill time to clients, but they also need to fulfill a number of administrative functions at a firm. Even though managing partners have so much to do, some of them can micromanage the smallest things about an office. This is usually very inefficient, and managing partners should avoid micromanaging and should delegate tasks to other people at a firm.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Apprenticeship opportunity available with Telford law firm

Young people are being offered an apprenticeship opportunity with a legal company. The recently relaunched property law firm MSD Law, formerly named Donn & Co, is taking on two new apprentices in business administration level three. The business, which has moved from Newport to Hadley Park in Telford, hopes the...
BUSINESS
thedailymiaminews.com

The Matus Law Group Manhattan Trusts Attorney, Receives Another Positive Client Testimonial

Manhattan -- For more than twenty years, the New York trusts attorneys (https://matuslaw.com/new-york-city-trust-lawyer/) at the Matus Law Group have been representing families in matters of estate planning, special needs planning, elder planning, asset protection, and real estate law. For many years, Christine Matus and her team have taken a significant interest in the families with whom they work and their community, offering a distinct and thoughtful approach to estate and legacy planning.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Informed Advice (Part II): Lessons For Lawyers From The Tax And Accounting Industry

In the finance world, material weaknesses — or instances when a company doesn’t have control over its financial reporting — are a bad problem to have. For publicly listed companies, it means that an independent firm has concluded an audit and must include commentary on the “lack of control” in their audit report about the company. This can cause the company’s stock price to go down, and it is not uncommon for someone to lose their job.
PERSONAL FINANCE
abovethelaw.com

Modern Law: 3 Challenges For Today’s Lawyers

The legal profession may be old, but that doesn’t mean it has everything permanently figured out. In fact, new issues pop up all the time. As corporate lawyers, we need to keep up with the times, whether that means solving fresh problems or addressing old ones that have plagued the profession for years.
YOUTUBE
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw’s Choices In The War For Talent: More Flexibility Or More Money

It’s clear that following the COVID-19 pandemic, when almost all lawyers were working remotely, individuals have realized that the traditional 9-5 office-based approach just isn’t the only option anymore. It is in the best interest of firms to address their flexible working policies, as our research shows the next biggest single factor firms can continue to meaningfully compete on is pay. Firms must either offer flexible working options or pay their lawyers very well if they are successfully to attract, recruit, and retain the best people for their business.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Leading a Law Firm Through the Great Attrition

As we close in on a new year and, for many, a formal re-opening, what can leaders do to prepare themselves and their firms effectively and productively for the year ahead?. Since April 2021, more than $19 million U.S. employees quit their jobs, spiking turnover and turmoil across sectors. Another 40%, approximately, are at least somewhat likely to do the same in the coming months according to McKinsey’s report on the Great Attrition. These figures are sobering. And while they represent a broad range of industries, they reflect equally the legal sector’s experience.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

To Everything There Is a Season (Law Firms Included)

This week, I told my entire team that we will shut down the law firm for the last two weeks of December so we can enjoy a well-deserved paid break. My team was surprised and grateful for the break. One of my team members even remarked that I was a leader with empathy who valued employees. My heart was full, and I felt “on mission.” My goal is to create a work environment that supports employees, prioritizes retaining and fairly compensating women in the workforce, and gives excellent benefits to its team members.
SMALL BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Working At A Large Law Firm That Is Struggling Financially

Before starting my own practice over two and a half years ago, I worked at several law firms. Some of the firms were doing well financially, others struggled either because of lack of work, administrative issues, or both. Working at a large law firm that is struggling financially can be a weird experience, both because of the pressure that finances place on firm employees and because the experiences of attorneys and staff at such firms are different than at other shops.
ECONOMY
countywidenews.com

The West Law Firm Named 2022 Best Law Firm In America

The West Law Firm of Shawnee has once again been named to the “Best Law Firms in America®” list by U.S. News & World Report -- Best Lawyers® in their 2022 edition. The firm is recognized in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Tier 1 category for the metropolitan Oklahoma City area, which includes Shawnee. West has been named to the “Best Law Firms in America” list each year since the first edition in 2010.
SHAWNEE, OK
Law.com

Management by Fear Is Becoming Ineffective at Law Firms

The days of managing through fear and or intimidation are numbered if firms want to keep their increasingly mobile young talent. Effective modern managers use communication and mutual respect to inspire good work. Transparency and consistent feedback can help dissolve the fear that keeps junior attorneys from thriving. Many lawyers...
LAW
WestfairOnline

NEW LAW FIRM ASSOCIATE

The recent hiring of Jessica Espinoza has expanded the insurance, litigation and dispute resolution practices of FLB Law in Westport. Stephen P. Fogerty, managing partner, said “Jessica brings to the firm a sophisticated, legal skillset she started honing in law school as well as a sincere commitment to volunteerism, a tenet that is embedded in…
WESTPORT, CT
Victoria Advocate

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

TME LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Tencent Music Entertainment Group Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - TME. Thank you for reading!. To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
ECONOMY
azbigmedia.com

6 Arizona law firms contribute $35K to Arizona Housing Fund

Arizona has the fourth worst affordable housing shortage in the country for households with extremely low incomes, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s (NLIHC) Gap report. Recognizing this need, six Arizona law firms have stepped up to address the need, pledging donations to the Arizona Housing Fund, pledging a total of $35,000 to build and operate more permanent, supportive housing throughout the state.
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

3 Principles To Build Success In Corporate Law

In today’s fast-paced world, it can feel like everyone is looking for “one weird trick” to get ahead. Whether it is the newest technology or knowing the right people, lawyers of all ages can become caught up in trends. These are important, but some people forget to build a solid foundation to enable personal success.
ECONOMY
ABA Journal

Top 50 law firms are 'cannibalizing' an increasing share of legal revenue

The nation’s 50 highest-grossing law firms continue to outpace other higher-earning firms in growth in income, net revenue and demand, according to financial data. Law.com illustrates the trend with information from ALM Intelligence. In 2000, firms in the Am Law 50 accounted for 52% of the total revenue in the Am Law 200, compared to 62% of total revenue in 2020.
ECONOMY
ABA Journal

Some law firms are promoting record numbers of associates to partnership

Several law firms have announced their largest new partner classes on record amid a push to reward lawyers and create an incentive for associates to stay. Reuters and Law.com have stories on the phenomenon. They identify these law firms as among those promoting a record number of partners—or more partners than last year.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Law Firms Are Still Cruising. Can It Last?: The Morning Minute

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL? - As Law.com’s Brenda Sapino Jeffreys reports, revenue at law firms grew by 14% for the first nine months of 2021, continuing the pace set during the first half of the year, and far exceeding 6% growth during the same period in 2020, according to results of the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group Nine-Month 2021 Check-in Survey. “Firms continue to benefit from this ‘best of all worlds’ environment with almost everything going right: growth in demand, rates, and productivity—each up 6% or more, against generally easy comparisons a year ago,” the private bank wrote in a Monday press release. What could go wrong? Well… quite a lot, actually, according to another new survey by Thomson Reuters. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, among survey respondents—including C-suite professionals, pricing analysts and other business-minded firm leaders—recruiting and retaining talent, staff poaching and salary increases were the most commonly identified “high-risk” factors to firm profitability. Still, despite these challenges, optimism for the future remains high. “They identify a number of risks, and quite a few of them deem them to be large risks or high risks, but I think what we see in the duality of responses, they recognize that these are risks, but not necessarily existential,” Bill Josten, manager of enterprise content for Thomson Reuters, said.
SOFTWARE

