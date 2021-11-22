Building A Client-Centric Law Firm

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL? - As Law.com’s Brenda Sapino Jeffreys reports, revenue at law firms grew by 14% for the first nine months of 2021, continuing the pace set during the first half of the year, and far exceeding 6% growth during the same period in 2020, according to results of the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group Nine-Month 2021 Check-in Survey. “Firms continue to benefit from this ‘best of all worlds’ environment with almost everything going right: growth in demand, rates, and productivity—each up 6% or more, against generally easy comparisons a year ago,” the private bank wrote in a Monday press release. What could go wrong? Well… quite a lot, actually, according to another new survey by Thomson Reuters. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, among survey respondents—including C-suite professionals, pricing analysts and other business-minded firm leaders—recruiting and retaining talent, staff poaching and salary increases were the most commonly identified “high-risk” factors to firm profitability. Still, despite these challenges, optimism for the future remains high. “They identify a number of risks, and quite a few of them deem them to be large risks or high risks, but I think what we see in the duality of responses, they recognize that these are risks, but not necessarily existential,” Bill Josten, manager of enterprise content for Thomson Reuters, said.

