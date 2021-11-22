ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Depression in Kids

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepression in children and how do you handle it? There...

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
4 Tricks To Reduce Stress, Anxiety, And Depression

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
#Depression
This depressing holiday ad reflects on the pandemic's impact on kids

Most of the Christmas ads we've seen so far from the U.S. and U.K. this year have been joyful, even if they've had some poignant moments. But the 2021 spot from German retailer Penny may have you weeping into your seasonal mulled wine, especially if you have teenage kids. The...
Seasonal depression prevalent in winter

ANDERSON — Along with the limited daylight and colder weather, this time of year is when we tend to see spikes in major depression recurrent with seasonal patterns, commonly known as seasonal depression. While these patterns can occur in some people during the spring and summer months, it is most...
A journey through postpartum depression

Award-winning author Maleah Day Warner came on GTU to talk about her debut memoir Lies of the Magpie: A Mother’s Healing Journey Through Postpartum Depression, Epstein Barr Virus, and Hashimoto’s. Warner was inspired by Marie Osmond’s book, the first place she ever heard the term “postpartum depression.” This was important...
Depression Diagnosis: How To Identify It & How To Treat It

We all feel sad and under the weather from time to time and we all have those periods during which we lose interest in the things that have previously excited us. You simply cannot be joyful and happy all the time, since that’s not how life works. And, yet, if...
A Spouse’s Guide to Understanding Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression affects many new parents. Spouses can spot the signs of this condition and support their partner to get help. New parents commonly expect changes in how they feel when a new baby arrives. But not everyone anticipates the mental health challenges that can come during pregnancy and after giving birth.
Psilocybin-based therapy for depression shows promise

Compass Pathways’s experimental therapy based on psilocybin, or so-called magic mushrooms, showed promise in a midstage clinical trial in patients whose depression didn’t improve from other treatments. Nearly a quarter of the people treated with the highest dose of Compass Pathways’ drug candidate, called COMP360, saw the severity of their...
Seasonal depression: Why it happens and how to manage the symptoms

With the weather getting colder and the days becoming shorter, some people are noticing they have less energy and aren't feeling as positive as they usually do. While these feelings may be temporary for some, around one in three people consistently struggle through the autumn and winter months with a type of depression known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
Seasonal Depression Common Around Holidays

(KNSI) – The change of seasons can cause a type of depression known as seasonal affective disorder. SAD, as it’s known, begins and ends at about the same times every year, usually in November and lasts until spring. Central Minnesota Mental Health Center’s Director of Outpatient Mental Health, Dr. Steven Loos, discussed what causes the mental illness and where it’s most common.
11 Habits of People With Concealed Depression

9. They are often searching for a purpose. Everyone wants a purpose in life. We want to know that what we are doing is worthwhile. We want to know that we are moving in the right direction. Those who live with unseen depression want this as well, and in a way that attempts to satisfy something inside of them, that may always be hungry for more. Feelings of inadequacy and fear are no stranger to the depressed mind. People with hidden depression are almost always trying to compensate in their life for the frailties that they have inside. They may change directions often. They may become incredibly involved in the pursuit of true happiness. They are also striving and searching for more.
Managing Grief and Depression During the Holiday Season

The holidays, as well as birthdays and other celebrations, are often difficult for anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. This is particularly true during the first year of adjusting to life without them. The holiday season may result in a renewed sense of grief. Especially if...
Seasonal depression takes a toll on students

As cold weather returns along with earlier nights, some students are suffering from seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression related to the change of seasons commonly known as seasonal depression. Seasonal affective disorder, which affects 10 million Americans, has symptoms which include feeling depressed most of the day, losing...
Are People Who Have Narcissism Prone to Depression?

The self-focus of narcissism may make it seem like a person exudes confidence or knows exactly what they want. But depression can be behind the surface. Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a complex condition characterized by expressions of self-importance, a lack of empathy, and a persistent need for admiration. Symptoms...
