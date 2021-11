It’s a good thing when purple kickers aren’t in the headlines. Usually, an article on the Vikings’ kicking situation is the result of a terror-inducing, soul-crushing, expletive-laden field goal attempt. I hasten to add that the emphasis ought to be on the word “attempt.” Quite often, that’s all it was: a mere attempt that involved a football sailing off course, bringing the team’s chance at victory with it. Fortunately, Greg Joseph hasn’t given fans too many of those moments recently.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO