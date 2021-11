The Vancouver Canucks are coming off an embarrassing 7-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche where they allowed the first goal for the 12th time in 14 games and were down 3-0 before the game was 12 minutes old. After a mediocre seven-game homestand that saw them go 2-4-1, they will now try to pick up the pieces following yet another disappointing effort. They now travel to one of the hardest places to play in, Vegas. The Vegas Golden Knights are on a two-game winning streak and are four points ahead of the Canucks in the standings.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO