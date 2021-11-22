Spurs' Doug McDermott: Not playing Monday

Beckham (shoulder) has passed his physical and will play Monday against the 49ers, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports. Beckham's role Monday may be limited since he's still familiarizing himself with the Rams' playbook, but at least he'll be able to take the field and make his Rams debut. He won't be joined by fellow wide receiver Robert Woods, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Woods tore his ACL in practice Friday and will miss the remainder of the season. As a result of Woods' injury, Beckham and Van Jefferson will both take on full-time starting roles on the outside once Beckham's up to speed, with Cooper Kupp working in his customary slot position.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO