Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Defending road cage

Petersen will patrol the blue paint against the Hurricanes at home Saturday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. Petersen is undefeated in regulation in his previous four appearances, posting a 3-0-1 record and 2.21 GAA. The Iowa native figures to continue splitting the workload with veteran Jonathan Quick the rest of the way, which will likely prevent him from becoming a top-end fantasy target. Still, if Petersen continues to play at this level, he could play his way into a bigger share of the starts.
Comments / 0