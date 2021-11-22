ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Defending road cage

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Jarry will be in goal against the Jets on the road Monday. Jarry...

www.cbssports.com

vavel.com

Jarry stars in shootout as Penguins survive against Panthers

Tristan Jarry made 36 saves as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a shootout at PPG Paints Arena. Jarry surrendered a goal to Jonathan Huberdeau in the second round saved from Aleksandar Barkov, Patric Hornqvist and Anton Lundell. "It's exciting. Obviously, it's something I want to get...
NHL
beavercountyradio.com

Blueger Has Two Goals to Back Jarry, Penguins Blank Canadiens

Blueger has 2 goals to back Jarry, Penguins blank Canadiens. MONTREAL (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0. Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins. Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger and Brock Gill scored in the second, and Blueger added a late third-period goal. Cayden Primeau allowed five goals on 31 shots in two periods for the Canadiens. Samuel Montembeault replaced Primeau at the start of the third, allowed one goal and made 11 saves.
NHL
NHL

Jarry, Penguins get second straight shutout in win against Maple Leafs

Tristan Jarry recorded 27 saves in a 2-0 Penguins win against the Maple Leafs. "I'm just going night in and night out focusing on my game doing everything I can, and the guys are doing a great job getting blocks, getting clears when we need to," Jarry said. "I think that has been the key to our success, especially as of lately."
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Shutout: Jarry Unbeatable (Again), Penguins Stuff Maple Leafs 2-0

Give them nothing. The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second game in a row and second in a row north of the border. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was unbeatable for his second-consecutive shutout. The Penguins impressed a Hockey Night in Canada audience with a 2-0 shutout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena Saturday night.
NHL
NHL

Jarry makes 30 saves in Penguins win against Jets

WINNIPEG -- Tristan Jarry made 30 saves for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday. "[Jarry is] playing with great confidence, and that's huge for us," Penguins forward Jason Zucker said. "We knew that over the summer he was going to take himself very seriously, and the training seriously, and come back and want to have a statement year. And this trip, I think, was huge for him."
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jarry posts 30 saves, Penguins extend win streak with victory over Jets

WINNIPEG -- Jason Zucker believes Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry is on his way to having a statement season. Jarry had another big game on Monday, backstopping the Penguins to their third straight win, a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. The netminder made 30 saves for the win, which followed a pair of shutouts against Montreal and Toronto.
NHL
Reuters

Tristan Jarry keeps Pens, Isles heading in opposite directions

Tristan Jarry stopped all 25 shots he faced Friday night and Kasperi Kapanen scored the game’s only goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins edged the skidding and undermanned New York Islanders, 1-0, in Elmont, N.Y. The shutout was the third in 17 starts this season for Jarry, tying the career...
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tristan Jarry earns his third shutout in five games to lead Pens past Islanders

ELMONT, New York – The building may have been brand new. The season, different. But as the Penguins prepared to visit the same New York Islanders team that knocked them out in the first round of the 2021 postseason, the feeling remained fresh. "That memory is certainly in everybody’s mind,”...
NHL
NHL

Jarry helps Penguins hand Islanders eighth straight loss

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the New York Islanders their eighth straight loss, 1-0 at UBS Arena on Friday. Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins (10-6-4), who have won five in a row while outscoring opponents 16-2. It was Jarry's first game...
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Clearfield Progress

From The Point: How Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry got outside the 'box' and started 2021-22 strong

Wondering what is different about Tristan Jarry this season? One tricky but pretty nondescript save during last week’s win in Montreal was a good example. Canadiens rookie Cole Caufield, a wizard with the puck who could one day score 50 goals in this league, cruised down the left wing and pulled the puck past Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel. Caufield loaded up for a backhand shot.
NHL
Pewter Report

CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Defending cage at home

Petersen will patrol the blue paint against the Hurricanes at home Saturday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. Petersen is undefeated in regulation in his previous four appearances, posting a 3-0-1 record and 2.21 GAA. The Iowa native figures to continue splitting the workload with veteran Jonathan Quick the rest of the way, which will likely prevent him from becoming a top-end fantasy target. Still, if Petersen continues to play at this level, he could play his way into a bigger share of the starts.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jarry, Penguins Blank Leafs at Home

Brent Gunning and Gord Stellick break down the Leafs' 2-0 shutout loss to the Penguins, and discuss how the entire team was essentially shut down by Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry. They also about the performance from Jack Campbell, and what to expect from Jake Muzzin at this point in his career. Afterwards, we hear post-game remarks from head coach Sheldon Keefe.
NHL
fantasypros.com

Tristan Jarry gets the start in net versus Winnipeg Monday night

Jarry has recorded shutouts in each of his last two starts, stopping all 50 shots that he faced. Jarry will take a .927 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average up against a Jets offense averaging 3.12 goals per game. On top of that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and his 2.62 goals against average will be in net for the Jets. Do not expect an easy night for Jarry.
NHL
The Hockey News

Tristan Jarry is Getting the Job Done in Pittsburgh

Last year's first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders couldn't have been any less discouraging for Tristan Jarry. After assuming the No. 1 role for the first time in his career, Jarry carried the Penguins with solid numbers throughout the regular season. Come playoff time, though, Jarry was the direct result of at least a few of the team's losses. The Islanders were a good team, but the Penguins were the favorites after finishing as top dogs in the East Division. Pittsburgh's goaltending faltered when it mattered most.
NHL

