Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Defending road cage

WINNIPEG -- Tristan Jarry made 30 saves for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday. "[Jarry is] playing with great confidence, and that's huge for us," Penguins forward Jason Zucker said. "We knew that over the summer he was going to take himself very seriously, and the training seriously, and come back and want to have a statement year. And this trip, I think, was huge for him."

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO