After already dealing with losing Ryan Ellis for the next 4-6 weeks, the Philadelphia Flyers now have to deal with finding a long-term replacement for Kevin Hayes as he is officially listed as week-to-week. Hayes missed all but two games this season after undergoing abdominal surgery that held him out the first 6-8 weeks of this season. After those 6-8 weeks were up, he returned to the Flyers lineup for two games against the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames, in which he recorded two points (1G,1A) on an average of 14 minutes played per game.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO