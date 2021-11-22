Elijah Moore becoming a breakout star on Jets offense amidst quarterback shuffle

Elijah Moore had his best game as a pro on Sunday, tallying eight catches on 11 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Jets’ loss to Miami.

The biggest blow within that line, though, was a 62-yard touchdown pass, where Moore took a quick pass from Joe Flacco and took it to the house for the Jets’ longest play of 2021.

“I got open and scored,” Moore laughed after the game. “I felt the pressure the way the first nickel (cornerback) blitzed, so I knew I had to speed my route up. I think it was 10 yards, so I felt it out and adjusted, I think it was like eight yards, but it’s definitely a feel thing. When you feel like your quarterback is going to get hit, you want him to be able to get the ball out.”

"They came up and showed Cover 0, but I could tell they weren't bringing it on that one," Flacco added. "They had shown us some different looks in the beginning [of the game] and it may have looked confusing, but on this one, I dropped back, told myself to stay patient and just make a good throw.”

Moore struggled out of the gates in his rookie season, with just nine catches for 79 yards over his first five games, but he has come on strong since Zach Wilson has been out. Moore had six catches for 69 yards in the win over Cincinnati, and then seven grabs for 84 yards and two scores the following week.

He came down to Earth a bit against Buffalo (3 for 44, including a garbage time TD from Joe Flacco) before busting out on Sunday.

“The more games I get, the more comfortable I feel like I’m getting. I don’t feel like a rookie,” Moore said. “It’s coming down to a time where we just have to execute. Not too much to think about all we have to do is play.”

“He’s starting to develop into a really good wide receiver,” Flacco added. “Early on he got caught up doing a lot with his feet and hands, but he’s modified it just enough to let his quickness to the work. He has a good head on his shoulders and is eager to learn and get better.”

He was so good on Sunday that he drew some praise from Miami cornerback Xavien Howard, who lined up on him several times and then gave him some dap after the game.

“He told me to just keep going,” Moore said. “He’s a great corner and I’ve been watching him for a while. He’s a great player, and I’m going to take it and run with it when someone that special is telling me that.”

“Elijah’s been getting better every week, starting to get into a rhythm,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “He had the explosive play which we know he’s capable of, and he’s stacking up good days. He’s only getting better and he’s going to be a special kid. I’m pumped for him.”

As Howard said, and Moore agreed, the only thing he can do is keep going and keep being himself, regardless of how the team is doing – even if he is more upset about losing than he is happy about personal success.

“It doesn’t matter who I go against, I focus on myself. It’s not about who’s in front of me, it’s about us executing,” Moore said. “I can’t exhale because were trying to win and we didn’t. When we start winning I think I’ll take a little bit of an exhale. But we have to keep going, and can’t stop. The person who is going to win is the person who doesn’t stop.”

The Jets of course Moore, as well as many of their other young budding stars, keep that going. Saleh was asked if performances like Moore’s justify his youth movement and, well, he’ll just keep focusing on the future.

“It’s not that it’s justified, it’s just that you want to play youth when you know that youth is going to be special. It’s a good limits test to play all these guys, and get evaluations on which ones have a chance to be special,” Saleh said. “Are there frustrating moments? Sure, but at the same time, these are all scars they’re getting and learning from. We’re going tin the right direction, I believe that in my heart.”

