Will those who receive Social Security benefits be getting a fourth stimulus check?

 5 days ago
Inflation is continuing, and so is the Senior Citizens League’s effort to convince Congress to give Social Security recipients a fourth stimulus check.

As prices for goods and services continue to rise across the nation, those on a fixed income are losing their power to purchase everyday necessities.

The entire market saw an increase of 6.2% from Oct. 2020 to Oct. 2021, with food rising 5.3% and energy over 30%.

After the inflation appeared to continue at a rapid pace, along with the COLA increase of just 5.9%, the Senior Citizens League began its campaign.

In a letter to Congress, the chairman of the League Rick Delaney, called for one check worth $1,400. The check would help offset some of the struggles that seniors are facing.

He claimed many seniors have admitted to exhausting their retirement savings. Some started to cut their pills in half, and eat one meal a day because it’s all they can afford.

The COLA increase is the highest in recent years, with the last one this high being almost 40 years ago.

Though it’s one of the highest, it’s less than the rate of inflation and Medicare costs will go up next year, cutting into the increase.

The petition has reached over one million signatures. Politicians in Congress have not stated whether they support the idea, and are mainly focusing on the infrastructure bill.

The League is hopeful it can be a topic of discussion next year.

Social Security COLA increase: Seniors say stimulus needed as grocery store, home heating costs skyrocket

Therman Martin
5d ago

it only makes sense ss recipients to receive a special stimulus check just for them immediately I don't know why its not a simple decision . They deserve a whole lot more , STOP THE NON-SENSE

Jo Ann Dancy
5d ago

my ss check is 398 per month. the 5.9 increase will add less than 30 a month. when my social security increases, my food stamps decrease, and my rent increases bc I live in a senior apartment based on income. if I got a stimulus check, it does not affect my food stamps or my rent. I need the money so badly. I don't understand why I can't get it. I get ssi too, 420 a month. it will increase a little too. but stamps will decrease and rent will increase. my monthly income is a little over 800 a month. life has been hard lately and getting harder. could you please let us on ss under 1000 a month get a stimulus. any amount would be appreciated. thankyou

Timothy Mecyssne
5d ago

Proud to have served/ I am a disabled American veteran / They got me max down at $794 monthly I can’t even pay my rent

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

