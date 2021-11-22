ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott Bennett suspended for Shrewsbury’s League One clash with Sunderland

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Shrewsbury will be without wide man Elliott Bennett for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Sunderland.

Bennett is suspended after being sent off in the first half of the 2-1 loss at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Shaun Whalley is set for a lengthy spell of the sidelines due to the thigh injury he sustained in training last week.

Josh Daniels has been out of action with an ankle issue.

Sunderland appear to have no fresh injury concerns heading into the contest at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Luke O’Nien, however, was set to get a second opinion on a persistent shoulder issue to ensure he could be involved.

Niall Huggins, Denver Hume and Dennis Cirkin are all expected to be out until the new year.

Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Ipswich halted a three-match league losing streak for Lee Johnson’s Black Cats, who are sixth in the table, while Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury lie 21st.

Sunderland Echo

What this weekend's results mean for Sunderland and their League One rivals – new leaders as Sheffield Wednesday draw and Portsmouth win

Lee Johnson’s side had their home match against Lincoln City postponed due to several international call-ups within their squad. Ahead of Saturday’s matches, The Black Cats sat fifth in the League One table. Three straight league defeats saw them five points off the automatic promotion places and six points behind leaders Wigan Athletic, who also weren’t in action.
SOCCER
Sunderland Echo

Portsmouth keen to hold onto midfielder Marcus Harness as Gillingham boss is linked with League Two vacancy, Sunderland's League One rivals Rotherham United monitor Notts County man

The Black Cats will take on Karl Robinson’s side on Saturday, December 4 after both sides were eliminated from the first round of the FA Cup, freeing up a weekend in the scheduling. It means that four of Sunderland’s next six league fixtures will take place at the Stadium of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Portsmouth face contract dilemmas, League One leaders Plymouth Argyle to compete on multiple fronts and are Sunderland due a cash boost from the EFL following Premier League discussions?

The Black Cats man was part of the Northern Ireland side to shut out European champions Italy in Belfast. The 29-year-old will return to Wearside in preparation for Sunderland’s crucial League One meeting with Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light this weekend. Lee Johnson’s side have seen themselves drop...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

The worrying stats behind the amount of shots conceded per game by Sunderland compared to League One rivals Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth

The Black Cats have suffered heavy defeats in each of their last two outings against Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday to spark some concern among supporters as to the number of goals being conceded by Lee Johnson’s side. The Wearsiders have conceded 21 goals from their 15 League One games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Bumper crowd expected for Ipswich v Sunderland in League One next month

Ipswich have confirmed ‘almost 20,000 home tickets have already been snapped up’ for the match on Saturday, 18 December. The visit of the Black Cats is the first of three festive fixtures incorporated into their #PackOutPR campaign – with games against Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City. Town CEO Mark Ashton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Community Policy