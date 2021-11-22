Former Ole Miss punter Ben Craddock shares favorite Egg Bowl memories and prediction for this year’s game
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Former Ole Miss punter Ben Craddock stops by the studio to talk about the upcoming Egg Bowl and share some of his favorite memories from playing in the storied rivalry.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0