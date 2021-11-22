ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Former Ole Miss punter Ben Craddock shares favorite Egg Bowl memories and prediction for this year’s game

By Noah Newman
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Former Ole Miss punter Ben Craddock stops by the studio to talk about the upcoming Egg Bowl and share some of his favorite memories from playing in the storied rivalry.

Ole Miss trying to continue Kiffin, Corral-led turnaround

Lane Kiffin took over a Mississippi program trying to regain its footing after NCAA sanctions, two coaching changes in 864 days and back to back losing seasons. On the bright side, Kiffin had a promising young quarterback in Matt Corral. Nearly two years later, the well-traveled Kiffin has the Rebels (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) ranked […]
No. 8 Mississippi, Mississippi St match high-speed offenses

No. 8 Mississippi (9-2, 5-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3), Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: Mississippi State by 2 ½ according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook. Series record: Ole Miss leads 63-47-6. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Both teams aim to maintain winning streaks as well as claim Magnolia State bragging rights in the […]
