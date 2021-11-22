Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape
By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
5 days ago
The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The scene outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 17, was more relaxed than the building commotion from the day prior. But that was threatened by a man walking around carrying a bullhorn and an assault rifle, strapped around his shoulder. Not too long after...
Kyle Rittenhouse walked the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, a rifle slung around his chest and shoulder. The weapon was supposed to be for hunting on a friend’s property up north, the friend says. But on that night in August 2020, Rittenhouse says he took the Smith & Wesson AR-style semi-automatic with him as he volunteered to protect property damaged during protests the previous evening. Before midnight, he used it to shoot three people, killing two.
BLOOMINGTON — A Wisconsin jury's decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges Friday is seen as a victory by those in Illinois and elsewhere concerned about additional regulation of firearms. "I'm ecstatic about the verdict," said Stephen Stewart, owner of CI Shooting Sports, a Bloomington gun store and indoor...
Civil rights groups and gun control activists have warned that the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in his closely watched double homicide trial underscores the volatility of the nation’s gun culture and sets a chilling precedent for vigilante violence.The verdict on 19 November “will only invite greater political violence at the hands of individuals who believe their guns transform them into untouchable super citizens,” Guns Down America’s executive director Igor Volsky said in a statement.Mr Rittenhouse, now 18, was found not guilty on five felony counts for killing two men and injuring another with an AR-15-style rifle in the aftermath...
Black Friday is this week and you know some great deals will be going on. Over in Conroe, Texas a very interesting sale is going on all week long. Over the past few days, people have let their opinions be known on the Kyle Rittenhouse case. The Saddle River Range looks like they're happy with the verdict. They sent out a text to all of their customers promoting a sale. It was a picture of Kyle Rittenhouse walking down the street with his gun and said "Not Guilty Sale from now until Thanksgiving'.
The teen's 'military-style rifle and the threatening manner in which he wielded it only served to heighten tensions and invite deadly conflict,' Adam Garber, of CeaseFire Pa, said.
The post Rittenhouse verdict will ’embolden vigilantes,’ anti-gun violence group warns | Monday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CHICAGO - A mass theft occurred at the Neiman Marcus in downtown Chicago Friday night. Shortly before that, a smash-and-grab happened on the South Side. The incidents came as protesters took to the streets following Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittals in Kenosha. Many people demonstrating were upset over the verdict. Video from...
Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
